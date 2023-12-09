9 December 2023
The doctor of the captain of our team: "The risk of bleeding remains, but his condition is satisfactory-stable"

9 December 2023 17:22
Tural Hasanli, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, has been clarified about his last condition.

Idman.biz reports that doctor Mahmud Mahmudov, who operated on the captain of the national team, explained the condition of the 33-year-old player.

According to him, he received the ball distributor wearing the uniform of "Khari Bulbul Shusha" in a serious clinical condition, with a diagnosis of intestinal bleeding and acute blood loss (hb 3 g/dl): "8 days ago, he was taken into custody from another center with a diagnosis of stomach perforation. Hasanli, who had a successful operation and was sent home despite his great danger to his life, was immediately subjected to an endoscopy (gastroscopy) after an emergency blood transfusion, this time it was discovered that severe (profuse) bleeding of the arterial vessel was in another segment of the duodenum. Because of the the large vessel, which cannot be stopped by the endoscopic procedure, continues to bleed heavily and the patient's clinical condition is critical, the patient was operated immediately and the bleeding was stopped as a result of a 3-hour complex operation."

According to Mahmudov, Hasanli, who was placed in the intensive care unit (intubated) at night, was successfully weaned from the ventilator around 12 o'clock today. The patient's condition is satisfactory-stable, despite the risks of re-bleeding due to other bleeding ulcers that have existed for many years.

It should be noted that the 33-year-old volleyball player was brought to Baku in a very critical condition after the match against Panathinaikos (Greece) in the "Challenge Cup" and was taken directly from the airport to the hospital. Hasanli was operated on due to internal bleeding and intestinal perforation.

