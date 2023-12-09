9 December 2023
Volleyball
News
9 December 2023 15:01
The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced

The FIVB ranking of volleyball teams has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the position of the Azerbaijani national teams in the rating has also been revealed in the table.

Our women's national team is the 32nd team in the world with 33 points. The team without a head coach maintained its position compared to the last list.

The table of women's national teams is headed by China. They have 320 points. The representative of Asia is followed by USA (266 points). "Trio" is closed by Serbia - 252 points.

Our men's team remained unchanged. They are 46th in the world with 83.33 points.

The first "trio" also remained unchanged. Poland (421.14), the United States (390.91) and Italy (342.43) were ranked first.

Idman.biz

