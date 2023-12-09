9 December 2023
EN

The captain of our team was placed in intensive care again: "He was reoperated"

Volleyball
News
9 December 2023 13:11
The situation of Tural Hasanli, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team and "Khari Bulbul Shusha" club, has been clarified.

According to the information given by Ziya Rajabov, the head coach of the Shusha team to Idman.biz, he was placed in intensive care again.

He reported that, the captain of the national team suddenly bled and was hospitalized immediately: "It was difficult to stop the bleeding. Therefore, they couldn't operate. There was an urgent need for blood due to bleeding and we applied for it. He was reoperated at midnight. Now his condition is stable."

It should be noted that the 33-year-old volleyball player was brought to Baku in a very critical condition after the match against Panathinaikos in the "Challenge Cup" on November 30 and was taken directly from the airport to the hospital. Hasanli was operated on because of internal bleeding and intestinal perforation.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

