The head coach of our team explained the reason for the defeat in 4 games: "We have to talk realistically"

"The main goal of our participation in this tournament is to increase the experience of the team."

Jalil Bakhtiozi, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national volleyball team consisting of under-18 boys volleyball players, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the unsuccessful performance of his team in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship. The specialist, who won only one set in the 4 matches he attended, said that the main goal is the formation of the team: "Each of the teams playing against us are selected by their physical indicators. Even their shortest volleyball player is 1.90 meters. Nevertheless, our national team has a better impact from game to game. We managed to win 1 set in the last match against Estonia. As the matches pass, the players understand each other better."

According to Bakhtiozi, the main goal of the federation is to attract young people to sports and to popularize volleyball among children in Azerbaijan: "Although we failed to show results in this competition, I think we have successfully implemented the set strategy. This team will play even better in the future. After the pandemic, there was a huge break. Athletes could not train together for a long time, did not participate in competitions. In addition, this affects the result. I hope that they hold an internal competition between these age groups in the future. Only then we will reveal better volleyball players. After that, we can talk about the result. Of course, we wanted to win in this tournament as well, but we have to talk realistically. The experience of our team was not enough."

It should be noted that our national team will play its last match in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) tournament today against the host Georgia. The match will start at 18:00.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz