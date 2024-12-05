Ironman competition set to debut in Baku next year

5 December 2024
Next year, the Ironman competition may be held in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation is in talks to bring this prestigious event to the country.

The negotiations are nearing completion.

Ironman races are among the most popular events in the world, attracting triathletes from all over the globe. The competition includes a 3.86 km swim, 180 km cycling on the road, and a 42.195 km marathon run.

The Ironman 70.3 series has been held since 2005. There are also shorter Ironman races, known as Half Ironman, which involve a 1.9 km swim, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km run.

