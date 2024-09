World Triathlon has announced the updated rankings following last weekend's competitions.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov has dropped in the standings.

Pevtsov, who recently secured 20th place at the World Cup in Valencia, has fallen by one position and is now ranked 68th.

The current leader in the rankings is Matthew Hauser from Australia, followed by Leo Bergere of France in second, and Hayden Wilde from New Zealand in third.

