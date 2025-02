The opening ceremony of the Turkish Open taekwondo tournament was held in Antalya.

Idman.biz reports that during the event, the leadership of the Turkish Taekwondo Federation presented a commemorative gift to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF).

The gift was received by ATF Vice President Niyamaddin Pashayev.

Azerbaijan is represented by 27 athletes in the G-2 category tournament.

Idman.biz