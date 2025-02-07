Azerbaijani judges at the Turkish Open - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s international taekwondo judges will ensure fairness at the upcoming Turkish Open in Antalya, Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that referees Aygul Abdullayeva and Ramal Jamalov will be officiating the Para taekwondo competitions. They will also serve in the kyorugi (combat) and pumsu (patterns) events.

Additionally, Gunduz Abdullayev will be overseeing both Para taekwondo and kyorugi, while Etibar Ibrahimov will focus on the pumsu competitions.

The tournament will take place from February 8 to 16.

Idman.biz