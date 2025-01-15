Gashim Magomedov: "I will soon return my Olympic medal" - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics silver medalist and Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov has announced that he will be returning his medal to the organizers.

The 26-year-old athlete shared this information with Idman.biz, expressing concerns about the condition of the medal he earned in the French capital.

Magomedov noted visible signs of wear and tear on the medal. Although it has not been completely damaged, he believes it needs replacement. "I plan to return the medal soon. I wish this issue hadn’t arisen, as this might be my only Olympic medal," he remarked.

Magomedov was unable to continue his final match at the Olympics due to an injury.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz