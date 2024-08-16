17 August 2024
Azerbaijani taekwondo players won 12 medals at Samarkand Open 2024 - PHOTO

16 August 2024 09:11
Samarkand Open 2024 taekwondo competition held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan has been concluded.

Azerbaijani taekwondo players won 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes from Alpman, Asiman, Atlet and RUGIM taekwondo clubs competed as a single Azerbaijani team. Athletes of Alpman Taekwondo Club Murad Hasanzade (26 kg) and Subhan Rzayev (38 kg) won the gold medal in combat, while Nigar Useynova (Individual - U30) and Narin Hasanova (Individual - U18) won the silver medal of the competition.

Athletes of Asiman Taekwondo Club Vidadi Mammadli (26 kg), Jahid Ismayilzade (42 kg), Yusif Zeynalli (+42 kg) won silver, Fateh Sultanli (38 kg) and Aliya Mammadli (+42 kg) finished the competition with bronze medals.

The athlete of Atlet Taekwondo Club Tagiyev Akbar (24 kg) won the bronze medal in Samarkand Open 2024.

RUGIM Taekwondo team athlete Zahra Isayeva (42 kg) won the gold medal, while Mirzali Ugur (40 kg) won the bronze medal of the competition.

Azerbaijan team will train together with the Taekwondo teams of Uzbekistan on August 16-18.

