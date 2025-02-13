14 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani table tennis duo reaches final in international tournament

Table tennis
News
13 February 2025 17:49
26
The finalists of the WTT Youth Contender table tennis tournament in Turkiye have been determined.

Azerbaijani athletes Onur Guluzade and Yaghmur Mammadli have earned the right to compete in the final of the U15 mixed doubles category today, Idman.biz reports.

By advancing to the final, they have secured a minimum of a silver medal.

The Guluzade-Mammadli duo will face their Turkish counterparts in the decisive match tomorrow.

Onur Guluzade and Yaghmur Mammadli also claimed a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the WTT Youth Star Contender tournament held in Doha in January.

