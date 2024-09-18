Pedro Miguel Moura: "One of the European competitions will be organized in Azerbaijan"

"I hope that in the near future one of the European table tennis competitions will be organized in Azerbaijan."

It was said by the executive president of the European Table Tennis Union, Pedro Miguel Moura, who is visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of the ASTF, Idman.biz reports.

He expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan: "I was received very well here. I would like to thank the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation for the kind attitude and hospitality. Your capital has a special meaning for me. Considering that I am Portuguese, Baku is one of the remarkable cities for us. In the first European Games held here, it was the Portuguese table tennis selection team that won. I would highly appreciate the level of table tennis in Azerbaijan. The results of your athletes in international competitions give reason to say so. The conditions created for them will lead to greater achievements in the future. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijani athletes are among the most talented table tennis players in Europe. I appreciate their perspective."

Moura also said that he is in favor of organizing one of the continental-scale competitions in Azerbaijan in the near future: "Since the action strategy of the local federation is in line with the European level, I see the perspective of our mutual cooperation as successful. I hope that in the near future one of our continental competitions will be organized in Azerbaijan."

Idman.biz