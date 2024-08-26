Azerbaijani table tennis player returns from France with a medal

Euro Mini Champs table tennis competition was held in Schiltigheim, France.

Azerbaijani athlete Onur Guluzade rose to the podium in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani table tennis player, who competed among 128 athletes born in 2011-2012, competed for the awards by confidently naming the qualification stages. Guluzade, who defeated a Frenchman in the 1/16 finals, a Bulgarian in the 1/8th, and another Frenchman in the quarter finals, lost to a Romanian opponent in the semi-finals, but in the match for the 3rd place, he won the bronze medal of the competition.

Yagmur Mammadli, Azerbaijani other representative in the competition, which is also called the Little European Championship, took the 12th place among 96 participants.

