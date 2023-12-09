9 December 2023
The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined

Table tennis
9 December 2023 19:41
The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined

Azerbaijan Table Tennis Cup has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that in the competition of 2005-2008, 2009 and younger athletes, the participants showed their skills in individual, doubles, mixed-doubles and team types.

The team competitions of boys and girls born in 2005-2008 resulted in the victory of the Sumgait-1 team. Aylin Asgarova and Adil Ahmadzada won the personal competition.

Marziyya Nurmatova - Arzu Aslanova, Adil Ahmadzada - Rustam Hajili won the doubles competition, and Marziyya Nurmatova - Adil Ahmadzada won the mixed doubles tournament.

The team competitions of athletes born in 2009 and younger ended with the victory of the Tehsil team. Yagmur Mammadli and Onur Guluzada overcame all their opponents in a personal competition. Shabnam Mansurova and Aynur Agayeva won the girls' doubles competition, and Shakir Gadirov and Tunar Bagirov won the boys' doubles competition. The mixed doubles tournament resulted in the victory of Onur Guluzada - Yagmur Mammadli.

Distinguished athletes were awarded diplomas of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and prizes of the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation.

