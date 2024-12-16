World's Best Swimmers of 2024 announced

The best swimmers of 2024 have been determined.

Leon Marchand (men) and Summer McIntosh (women), who won the most individual gold medals at the Paris Olympics, have been honored with this title, Idman.biz reports.

The winners were selected based on public voting on social media and votes from the World Aquatics jury members.

The 22-year-old French swimmer Marchand became the fourth swimmer in history to win four individual gold medals in a single Olympics, triumphing in the 200m breaststroke, 200m butterfly, and 200m and 400m individual medley events.

He beat out other Olympic champions and nominees, including American Bobby Finke, Hungarian Kristof Milak, Chinese Pan Zhanle, and Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen.

The 18-year-old Canadian McIntosh became Olympic champion in the 200m butterfly and the 200m and 400m individual medley events.

Other female nominees for "Swimmer of the Year" included Americans Katie Ledecky and Regan Smith, Australian Kaylee McKeown, and Swede Sarah Sjöström.

Idman.biz