Swimming for All: Farid Gayibov encourages a healthier, active lifestyle

"This competition is being held for the third time. Unlike previous events, we see an increase in the number of participants this year," stated Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, during an interview following the opening ceremony of the "Swimming for All" project in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that speaking to reporters, Minister Gayibov highlighted the growing interest in swimming in recent years:

"The "Swimming for All" project brings together athletes from various age groups, with the youngest participant being just 9 years old. This is truly encouraging, as swimming plays a vital role in promoting health and well-being. To increase public engagement in this sport, we are implementing various initiatives. The number of swimming pools across Azerbaijan has also grown, and we are collectively encouraging everyone to embrace sports."

The "Swimming for All" project concludes today. Winners from the competition’s 14+ age category will secure spots in the finals scheduled for 2025, where they will compete with participants from member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz