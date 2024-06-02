Selim Kocak: "We came to Azerbaijan to form the link of a chain."

"We are coming to Azerbaijan for the first time".

Idman.biz reports that it was said by Selim Kocak, who is temporarily acting as the president of the "Sports for All" Federation of Turkiye.

He expressed his views on the final stage of the "Swimming for All" project among member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States held in Baku. According to Kocak, he feels at home in Baku: "We came here to form the link of a chain. We want to form close cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries. We took the first step in this context. We are waiting for you in Turkiye in the coming days."

It should be noted that in the final stage of the "Swimming for All" project, athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will compete in the 15-year-old category.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz