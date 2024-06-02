2 June 2024
EN

Mustafa Abitoglu: "Being in Azerbaijan is a great feeling"

Swimming
News
2 June 2024 17:38
2
Mustafa Abitoglu: "Being in Azerbaijan is a great feeling"

"I find it difficult to express my feelings in words."

Idman.biz reports that it was said by the president of the Water Sports Federation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Mustafa Abitoglu.

He evaluated the final stage of the "Swimming for All" project among member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States held in Baku. According to Abitoglu, they were surrounded by special attention from the moment they arrived in Azerbaijan: "We are very happy for this. I brought here the lovers of Turkiye and its population. We are incredibly excited. Being in Azerbaijan is a great feeling. I said that we came from Northern Cyprus to write a new history. We started this together."

It should be noted that athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will compete in the 15-year-old category.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

Selim Kocak: "We came to Azerbaijan to form the link of a chain."
17:40
Swimming

Selim Kocak: "We came to Azerbaijan to form the link of a chain."

"We are coming to Azerbaijan for the first time"
Farid Gayibov: "We believe that "Swimming for All" will become even more popular."
16:57
Gymnastics

Farid Gayibov: "We believe that "Swimming for All" will become even more popular."

"This is the second year that we have held the "Swimming for All" competition."

The final stage of the "Swimming for All" project has been launched
16:24
Swimming

The final stage of the "Swimming for All" project has been launched

The ceremony took place in Baku Water Sports Palace
31 medals in Abu Dhabi from Azerbaijani synchronized swimmers
22 May 10:21
Swimming

31 medals in Abu Dhabi from Azerbaijani synchronized swimmers

The competition was attended by more than 200 swimmers from 15 clubs from 8 countries
New vice-president in the Swimming Federation
14 May 12:29
Swimming

New vice-president in the Swimming Federation

The new vice-president worked as the deputy general secretary of the federation until this appointment
Azerbaijani swimmers won 9 medals in Russia - PHOTO
6 May 15:16
Swimming

Azerbaijani swimmers won 9 medals in Russia - PHOTO

Rector's Cup for swimming among universities was held in Russia

Most read

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others
1 June 15:26
Football

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others

The final match of the Champions League today will affect the fate of not only Real and Borussia Dortmund, but also 10 other teams
3rd final of the strongest teams
1 June 13:45
Football

3rd final of the strongest teams

The final of the Azerbaijan Cup will be held tomorrow
Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record
31 May 16:17
Boxing

Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record

The Azerbaijani national team of male boxers won the 4th license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Sport, us and the Olympics: Samba players in Rio – ANALYSIS
31 May 15:43
Olympics 2024

Sport, us and the Olympics: Samba players in Rio – ANALYSIS

The Azerbaijan national team, whose debut was made in Atlanta in 1996, made his 6th attempt in Rio de Janeiro after Sydney, Athens, Beijing and London