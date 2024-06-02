Mustafa Abitoglu: "Being in Azerbaijan is a great feeling"

"I find it difficult to express my feelings in words."

Idman.biz reports that it was said by the president of the Water Sports Federation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Mustafa Abitoglu.

He evaluated the final stage of the "Swimming for All" project among member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States held in Baku. According to Abitoglu, they were surrounded by special attention from the moment they arrived in Azerbaijan: "We are very happy for this. I brought here the lovers of Turkiye and its population. We are incredibly excited. Being in Azerbaijan is a great feeling. I said that we came from Northern Cyprus to write a new history. We started this together."

It should be noted that athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will compete in the 15-year-old category.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz