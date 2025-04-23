23 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani Shooting Championship kicks off in Baku

Shooting
News
23 April 2025 16:39
11
The national championship in bullet shooting has officially begun today in Baku.

The event is taking place at the Baku Shooting Center, where athletes of various age categories are competing in pistol and rifle disciplines, Idman.biz reports.

The main objectives of the tournament are to uncover young talents, enhance their preparation for international competitions, and boost interest in shooting sports across the country.

The championship will run until April 26. At the conclusion of the event, the top-performing athletes will be awarded diplomas and medals by the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation.

Idman.biz

