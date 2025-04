Baku Cup in shooting continues.

The winners in two more events have been determined, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's competition in shooting from a distance of 10 m with a pneumatic pistol, Leyli Aliyeva took 1st place, Haqiqat Atayeva took 2nd place, and Sofiya Barkhalova took 3rd place. Vladislav Kalmykov won the men's competition in the same event. Shukuraga Eyvazov took 2nd place, and Haji Musayev took 3rd place.

The competition is held at the Baku Shooting Center.

Idman.biz