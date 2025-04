The Azerbaijani shooting team has finalized its lineup for the Junior World Cup, set to be held in Suhl, Germany from May 19 to 27.

Leyli Aliyeva and Vladislav Kalmykov will represent Azerbaijan in the 10m air pistol discipline, Idman.biz reports.

Both athletes will compete in the individual events as well as the mixed team competition.

The tournament will bring together 645 shooters from 58 countries, making it one of the most competitive events on the junior shooting calendar.

Idman.biz