12 April 2025
EN

Guliyev takes 15th at World Cup in Argentina

Shooting
News
10 April 2025 09:29
The Shooting World Cup is ongoing.

Trap shooters tested their accuracy at the tournament held in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Azerbaijani shooters also took aim at the targets. In the men's event, 51 athletes competed. Alimirza Guliyev placed 15th with 117 points, while Ali Huseynli finished 31st with 111 points.

Among 35 female shooters, Azerbaijan was represented by two athletes. Ulviyya Eyvazova ranked 19th with 109 points, and Aydan Jamalova came in 22nd with 107 points.

The tournament will conclude tomorrow.

Idman.biz

