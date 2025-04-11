Azerbaijani shooters finish 9th at World Cup

The Shooting World Cup continues with intense competition across multiple disciplines.

Events in two more categories have concluded, Idman.biz reports.

In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, 10 teams competed for the top spot. The Azerbaijani team, consisting of Ruslan Lunev and Khanna Aliyeva, scored 559 points, finishing 9th in the qualification round.

In the mixed team trap event, Azerbaijan was represented by two pairs among 18 teams. Alimirza Guliyev and Aydan Jamalova secured 9th place with 139 points, while Ali Huseynli and Ulviyya Eyvazova came in 14th with 135 points.

The World Cup is set to conclude later today.

Idman.biz