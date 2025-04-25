25 April 2025
Irada Ashumova: "The gun didn't listen to me at the Athens Olympics, the bullet fired too early" - INTERVIEW

Shooting
Interview
Irada Ashumova, the bronze medalist of the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics, three-time World Championship silver medalist, World Cup winner, and currently the head coach of the Azerbaijan national shooting team, shared insights in an interview with AZERTAC.

- How do you remember your entry into sports? What led you to choose shooting?

- I was studying at the Azerbaijan Technical University. One day, my male classmates said they were looking for girls who wanted to try shooting. At first, I didn’t want to go. I thought, ‘How could a girl do this? It doesn't seem right.’ But my Russian friend encouraged me. After two training sessions, she quit, but I continued. The training process was interesting, and I started seeing myself in this sport.

- How do you remember your first competition?

- I started shooting in 1974. A year later, I participated in a competition in Moscow. Honestly, I couldn’t fully grasp the responsibility of the tournament. But after this competition, my interest in shooting grew even more. After finishing university, I worked for a year and a half from 9 AM to 6 PM. Then, following my coach’s advice, I joined the training sessions. I realized I had potential. Later, I started working harder on myself. Many people think sports are easy, but they don’t realize the effort it takes to succeed. In 1985, I went to Mexico for the World Championship. Before that, I was awarded the title of 'Sports Master.' I was determined to succeed. Thankfully, my team took first place, and I won a silver medal.

- Do you have any idols in sports?

- I never had an idol. I never tried to emulate anyone or compare myself to others.

- In 1985, 1998, and 2002, you won silver medals in World Championships, and in 2004, you won a bronze medal at the Athens Olympics. What prevented you from winning gold in those tournaments?

- There must have been some mistakes on my part that prevented me from winning the gold. At the Olympics, I was performing very well. I was in first place, but small mistakes pushed me to the 8th position. In one case, the gun didn’t listen to me, and the bullet fired too early. I was disappointed, but I managed to get third place. It was God’s will.

- What other sports do you follow besides shooting?

- I closely followed our wrestlers and boxers at the Olympics. It was exciting. We've had great progress in these sports. I also watch the World Cup in football every four years. I support the German national team.

- Can you share any memorable experiences from your career?

- Honestly, I don’t dwell on past events, as they might negatively affect my performance. But one event that stands out was when we went to the Soviet Championship. The night before the competition, we arrived at the place, but there were no rooms available. We had to sleep in the garage, using blankets from other rooms, in our sports uniforms.

- Do you consider yourself more successful as a head coach or as an athlete?

- Each period has its own joy. Of course, if I were younger, I might have achieved even more. But I enjoy my coaching career now.

What is it like to have an athlete family?

- It’s a difficult process. At that time, our financial situation wasn’t great. My husband, with our son Ruslan, and I would train early in the morning. We bought meat and butter with ration cards. My daughter also participated in competitions but didn’t continue because of financial difficulties. We always wanted our children to get a good education. I enrolled Ruslan in judo at first, but he spent the money I gave him for sports on internet clubs. Later, we started training him ourselves. He struggled to choose a profession, but after finishing the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports, he went to the army. By the time he returned, he had decided what he wanted to do.

Do you ever regret dedicating most of your life to sports?

- I have never regretted it. If I were born again, I would still choose shooting.

- Your son Ruslan Lunev has achieved success in various competitions, except for the Olympics. What do you think has prevented him from winning an Olympic medal?

- Maybe, like me, he wants to win a title at 46 years old (laughs). In sports, you can encounter any result. There’s no rule that says you’ll always be in the medals. We’ve put in a lot of effort for Ruslan, and I hope he will achieve good results in future competitions.

- Which young shooters do you see as the future stars of Azerbaijani sports?

- I see a bright future for Vladislav Kalmykov in the youth category. He’s also a good person. If he continues this way, he can achieve great success in international competitions. Leyli Aliyeva is also talented, but things are different for women. Many give up sports to start a family. For example, my husband was an athlete too, and we understood each other well. Not everyone has that support.

- Leyli Aliyeva and Vladislav Kalmykov will represent Azerbaijan at the Youth World Cup, competing in the 10-meter air pistol event. What are their chances?

- They should qualify for the finals. I believe they will achieve a good result. This will be their last competition in the youth category. Next year, they will compete at the senior level.

