Reason behind Azerbaijani shooter Nigar Ramazanova's absence at the European Championship in Osijek

At the European Shooting Championship held in Osijek, Croatia, Nigar Ramazanova from the Azerbaijani team did not participate in the competition due to an issue with her rifle.

According to the response from the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation to Idman.biz's inquiry, a technical inspection before the competition revealed a problem with the rifle she was scheduled to use, Idman.biz reports.

As a result, since Ramazanova did not take part in the team event, the "trio" consisting of Nurana Aliyeva and Jala Bayramova was incomplete, and the team's result was not counted.

Idman.biz