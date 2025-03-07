16th shooter joins Azerbaijan team at European Championship

There has been a change in the lineup for the Azerbaijan Shooting Team at the European 10m Championships.

Instead of the previously announced 15 shooters, 16 shooters will now represent Azerbaijan at the competition in Osijek, Croatia, Idman.biz reports.

Rasul Mammadov, a 41-year-old shooter, has joined the team and will compete in the pistol event.

The championship, which started today and will run until March 13, includes shooters like Nazrin Abbasli, Khanna Aliyeva, Leyli Aliyeva, Nigar Nasirova, Zeynab Sultanova, Elvin Astanov, Vladislav Kalmykov, and Ruslan Lunev, who will compete with pistols. Additionally, Aynur Mahmudova, Nigar Ramazanova, Nurana Aliyeva, Jala Bayramova, Alimammad Huseynov, Ramiz Khalilov, and Uzeyir Tapdigli will test their precision with rifles.

Idman.biz