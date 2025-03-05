5 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani snipers to compete at ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025

Shooting
News
5 March 2025 15:00
31
The list of participants for the Buenos Aires stage of the 2025 ISSF Shooting World Cup has been finalized.

The tournament, set to take place in Argentina's capital, will feature 381 shooters from 38 countries, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by a team of 12 snipers:

Skeet discipline: Niyaz Agazade, Fuad Gurbanov, Javid Hasanov, Ali Mustafayev, Nurlana Jafarova, and Rigina Meftehetdinova.

Trap discipline: Ali Huseynli, Alimirza Guliyev, Aydan Jamalova, and Ulviyya Eyvazova will compete in both individual and mixed team events.

Pistol events: Ruslan Lunev and Khanna Aliyeva will participate in the 10m and 25m individual events, as well as the 10m mixed team competition.

The competition is scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 11.

