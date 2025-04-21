21 April 2025
20 countries to compete in International President Cup 2025 Regatta - VIDEO

From April 28 to May 2, over 200 athletes from 20 countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa will take part in the international President Cup 2025 regatta, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to Idman.biz, the event will be jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF). Participating countries include Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

As part of the regatta, rowers will give demonstration performances on April 28 at the Köndələnçay Reservoir in Fuzuli, Karabakh. Locals who have resettled in the region will also have the opportunity to try rowing in amateur boats under the guidance of professional coaches. Additionally, fun quizzes will be organized for children and teenagers to spark interest in the sport.

The official parade and team presentations will take place on April 29 in Mingachevir, along Heydar Aliyev Avenue. On April 30, the regatta's opening ceremony and 200-meter races will be held in the scenic area of Sugovushan, another landmark of Karabakh.

The main competition will continue on May 1–2 at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir, where athletes will compete in kayak, canoe, and academic rowing disciplines.

The event will conclude on May 2 with a closing ceremony in front of the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center. Winners in kayak, canoe, and academic rowing will receive their trophies, followed by a vibrant artistic program featuring performances, dance troupes, and concerts—culminating in a spectacular fireworks show.

The international President Cup 2025 regatta has been included in the official calendar of the European Canoe Association (ECA) for the third consecutive year.

Idman.biz

