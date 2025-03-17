18 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan Rowing Championship concludes - PHOTO

Rowing
News
17 March 2025 17:19
18
Azerbaijan Rowing Championship concludes - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Rowing Championship, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF), has concluded.

On the second day of the competition, athletes competed for 10 sets of medals in academic, kayak, and canoe events over distances of 200, 500, and 1500 meters, Idman.biz reports.

The winners were awarded diplomas and medals. For the first time in this national championship, rowers competed in four-person kayak events.

The outstanding athletes will be selected to join the team for the traditional International President Cup 2025 Regatta, dedicated to the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

AKAF organizes several domestic and international competitions throughout the year for juniors and youth to increase the popularity and mass participation of rowing, aiming to build a strong national team for the future.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Rowing Championship to feature historic first - VIDEO
10 March 12:07
Rowing

Azerbaijan Rowing Championship to feature historic first - VIDEO

The Azerbaijan Rowing Championship is set to take place on March 16-17

Azerbaijani coach attends International Rowing Federation course in Istanbul - PHOTO
28 February 15:27
Rowing

Azerbaijani coach attends International Rowing Federation course in Istanbul - PHOTO

Viktor Ozerov, a coach from the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, participated in the training program
Rowing Indoor Championship held– First time in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
3 February 15:02
Rowing

Rowing Indoor Championship held– First time in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation has hosted the country’s first-ever competition

AKAF partners with ICF to boost canoe slalom in Azerbaijan - VIDEO
28 January 15:33
Rowing

AKAF partners with ICF to boost canoe slalom in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Exploring new horizons: Plans for slalom facilities and development take shape
AKAF to host Azerbaijan’s first concept rowing machine competition
24 January 17:14
Rowing

AKAF to host Azerbaijan’s first concept rowing machine competition

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) breaks new ground with an indoor rowing championship
AKAF organizes large-scale rowing event for COP29 - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 November 2024 22:10
Rowing

AKAF organizes large-scale rowing event for COP29 - PHOTO - VIDEO

The rowing initiative aimed to promote environmental awareness, protect water resources, and foster international cooperation and solidarity

Most read

Neymar Left Out of Brazil Squad
15 March 09:53
Football

Neymar Left Out of Brazil Squad

Head coach Dorival Júnior made the decision after consulting with the medical staff
Cristiano Ronaldo is upset - PHOTO
15 March 11:03
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is upset - PHOTO

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with being substituted in the 61st minute of the match against Al-Kholood
Baku Open prize fund to be $55,000
15 March 12:45
Chess

Baku Open prize fund to be $55,000

Azerbaijan Chess Federation has announced the Baku Open festival
Kobbie Mainoo is a target for Real Madrid
15 March 13:23
Football

Kobbie Mainoo is a target for Real Madrid

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo could continue his career in Spain