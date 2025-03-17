Azerbaijan Rowing Championship concludes - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Rowing Championship, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF), has concluded.

On the second day of the competition, athletes competed for 10 sets of medals in academic, kayak, and canoe events over distances of 200, 500, and 1500 meters, Idman.biz reports.

The winners were awarded diplomas and medals. For the first time in this national championship, rowers competed in four-person kayak events.

The outstanding athletes will be selected to join the team for the traditional International President Cup 2025 Regatta, dedicated to the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

AKAF organizes several domestic and international competitions throughout the year for juniors and youth to increase the popularity and mass participation of rowing, aiming to build a strong national team for the future.

Idman.biz