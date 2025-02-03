Rowing Indoor Championship held– First time in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation has hosted the country’s first-ever competition on a concept rowing machine.

Idman.biz reports that over 30 athletes competed in the Federation Championship, which was organized in the discipline of academic rowing.

In the men’s senior national team category, Behmen Nasiri recorded the best overall result of the competition. He completed the 2000-meter simulated race in 5 minutes and 49.9 seconds, ranking among the top performers in global concept rowing competitions. Compared to the results of the latest World Championship, Nasiri's time would place him in fourth position. In the same category, Murad Sadikhov secured second place, while Ziya Mammadzada finished third. Notably, based on the latest World Championship rankings, Mammadzada is among the top ten athletes in his weight class.

In the 1000-meter event for boys born between 2007 and 2010, Mohammad Hasanov clinched first place, followed by Sabit Abdullayev in second and Umid Abbaszada in third.

For the 500-meter race in the 2010–2013 age category, Ruslan Farajov outperformed all competitors to take first place. Shamil Shafizada secured second, while Yusif Aliyev finished third.

Among girls born between 2007 and 2010, Valeriya Vaskovska emerged victorious in the 500-meter event, with Sara Mirzayeva taking second place and Fatima Maharramli securing third.

All winners were awarded diplomas by the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation in recognition of their achievements.

Idman.biz