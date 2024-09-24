Azerbaijan's young compete part in 2024 Canoe Sprint Olympic Hopes Regatta

Olympic Hopes Regatta was held in Szeged, Hungary.

Amil Ramazanov, Alimurad Hajizada, Niyaz Malikov, and Elvin Aliyev took part in the regatta, where teenagers and young rowers from 43 countries competed, and Javid Valizada took part in canoeing under the guidance of senior coaches Mirnazim Javadov and Bogdan Kurudz, Idman.biz reports.

Although our athletes could not be among the medalists, they were remembered for their persistent struggle. In the tournament where Alimurad Hajizada participated for the first time, he reached the Final A.

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation pays great attention to the development of teenagers and young people in the rowing sport. In addition to training camps and local tournaments, the Federation provides opportunities for our athletes to perform in international arenas. In this sense, the Olympic Hopes held in Hungary is a special experience for the Azerbaijani rowers.

Idman.biz