3 June 2024
EN

Development of a National Sport System in Mingachevir - PHOTO

Rowing
News
3 June 2024 17:46
52
The Development of a National Sport System project is ongoing under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Solidarity and BKF.

As per Idman.biz, the expert group on a visit to our country visited Mingachevir and the base of the federation, as well as the Children's Youth Sports School, and got acquainted with the situation there.

Later, they visited the Kondalanchay reservoir located in Fuzuli and discussed the creation of a training base in the area in the future.

