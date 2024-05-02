Turkish kayaker announced his President Cup goal

"This is the first time I am participating in the President Cup Regatta."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Naci Oguzhan Baydemir, who won a silver medal in the 200m kayak race among athletes born in 2006-2007 on the first day of the International President Cup-2024 Regatta.

The Turkish athlete said that although there were some difficulties due to weather conditions, the competition was very exciting and interesting: "I missed the gold medal by a margin of 30 seconds because my opponent started earlier than me. I congratulate our Azerbaijani brother Amil Ramazanov on winning a bronze medal in the competition where I was second. Of course, my goal is to be the first in the 1000 m race."

It should be noted that the competition will end on May 3.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz