4 December 2024
Imamaddin Khalilov named World’s Best Male Para Taekwondo Athlete

4 December 2024 18:55
Imamaddin Khalilov named World’s Best Male Para Taekwondo Athlete

Azerbaijani Paralympic champion Imamaddin Khalilov has been honored as the Best Male Para Taekwondo Athlete of 2024 by World Taekwondo.

According to Idman.biz, Khalilov claimed gold in every tournament he competed in this year.

He holds the titles of Paralympic, World, and European Champion and leads the global rankings in the K44 category for the 70kg weight class.

The prestigious award was presented to Khalilov during a Gala Night held in Hong Kong.

For context, this accolade was unanimously awarded by World Taekwondo’s Technical Committee, recognizing Khalilov’s exceptional achievements throughout the year.

