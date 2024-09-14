14 September 2024
The president of the European Paralympic Committee arrived in Baku - PHOTO

14 September 2024 12:57
The president of the European Paralympic Committee arrived in Baku - PHOTO

President of the European Paralympic Committee, Raymond Blondel, made his first official visit to our country after the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

The guests visited the grave of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor together with the leadership of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee and laid flowers in front of the monument, Idman.biz reports.

The memory of prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated, flowers were arranged on her grave.

Later, the Alley of Martyrs was visited, and the memory of the martyrs who died for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with respect and reverence.

