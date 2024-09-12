Orkhan Aslanov: "The true holiday for an athlete is the day they win a medal" - VIDEO

"I am happy that I could return to my homeland with a gold medal."

This was said by the long jump gold medalist of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, who was a guest of Idman Bizde.

The 29-year-old athlete said that he intends to participate in the next Paralympic Games: "I was 26 years old at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, and now I am turning thirty. Although it is dangerous to perform at such a speed at this age, experience also affects the result. All my opponents said that you beat us psychologically in this fight."

The two-time Paralympic champion said that he owes his success to his determination: "Every athlete reaches a certain place, but not everyone can achieve maximum success. After finishing your career as a professional athlete, you have a hard time looking for another job. For example, if I give up sports today, I have nothing else to do. Far away, I can be a sports teacher.

I went through everything and focused on sports. However, I have been professionally engaged in this field. In other matters, I have always preferred sports. For example, if my friends called me somewhere in the evening, I couldn't go. I don't remember spending my birthday with my family. I was always in training.

I have not seen Novruz or New Year. My teacher Nazim Israfilov used to tell me that the true holiday for an athlete is the day they win a medal.

Despite all the difficulties, I do not regret that I chose sports, it is good that I chose this path. After that, I want to continue my career and participate in the next Paralympic Games. As much as I have the opportunity, I will try to contribute to Azerbaijani sports."

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz