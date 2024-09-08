Paris 2024: A total of 11 medals, including 4 gold medals

Paris 2024: a total of 11 medals, including 4 gold

Every international competition is an opportunity to raise the flag of Azerbaijan and sing the national anthem. Azerbaijani athletes are trying to cope with this task.

We were happy that Azerbaijan took 30th place in the overall score for the first time in the history of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games with 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals. Azerbaijani Paralympians also spoke with 11 medals at Paris 2024. Thanks to the fact that 4 of the medals were gold, 2 were silver and 5 were bronze, Azerbaijan rose to the 28th place overall.

First time in seven sports

It is interesting that representatives of Azerbaijan won medals almost every day (with the exception of September 1 and 6) from August 29 to September 7, when the Paralympic Games began. We are proud to emphasize that a total of 18 of Azerbaijani Paralympians competed in seven sports for the first time, and eight of them were among the prize winners.

Athletics, swimming, judo and, for the first time, taekwondo

The figures show that we won 3 gold and 1 silver medals in athletics, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals in swimming, 1 bronze medal in judo, and 1 gold and 1 bronze medal in taekwondo for the first time. Let's remind you that earlier we had medals in shooting and powerlifting.

The heroes of Tokyo 2020 also spoke at Paris 2024

Of course, the names of the heroes of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games should be mentioned one by one.

Especially the results of the star of para-athletics Lamiya Valiyeva in the 100 and 400 m races are noteworthy: the 22-year-old athlete won 1 gold and 1 silver medal this time, as in Tokyo 2020.

In the long jump, Orkhan Aslanov is already a two-time Paralympic champion.

Swimmer Raman Saley added three more (1 silver and 2 bronze) to his previous 4 Paralympic medals.

The legendary Ilham Zakiyev enriched his collection of 4 Paralympic medals with another bronze award. The 44-year-old judoka won his first gold medal in Athens-2004.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Said Najafzade improved his performance in the long jump and became the Paralympic champion this time.

On the other hand, swimmer Vali Israfilov won gold at Tokyo 2020, but this time he settled for bronze.

Taekwondo players Imadaddin Khalilov and Sabir Zeynalov have climbed to the highest and third level of the podium, respectively, for the first time at the Paralympic Games - Azerbaijani bronze medalist is only 19 years old!

Rasim

Idman.biz