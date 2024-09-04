Azerbaijani Paralympian makes a remarkable comeback in France- ANALYSIS

Azerbaijan's Paralympic success continues to soar as the national team secures another gold medal. Lamiya Valiyeva claimed the team's third gold by setting a new world record in the 100-meter race, finishing with an impressive time of 11.76 seconds. This victory marks her second Paralympic championship, solidifying her status as one of the sport's elite athletes.

As per Idman.biz, in the early stages of the race, Azerbaijan’s Lamiya Valiyeva led by 0.09 seconds ahead of Brazil's Ryan Soares, confidently covering the distance. Despite this being her best performance of the season, Lamiya not only surpassed it in the final but also set a new world record. Finishing just 0.02 seconds faster than her Brazilian rival, her remarkable speed secured a well-deserved victory.

Paris is proving to be a fortunate city for Lamiya Valiyeva. It was here that she secured victories in both the 100m and 400m at the qualifying World Championships. These achievements have solidified her status as one of the top contenders for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Since winning gold and silver in her Paralympic debut in Tokyo, Lamiya has continued to elevate her performance, consistently improving her results and once again making her mark in the French capital.

Lamiya can continue this success, the Paralympics are still going on for her. She will also compete in the 400m, where she has an excellent chance to repeat her feat in Tokyo. In general, our athlete, who is unbeatable in both distances in the last two world championships, will undoubtedly try to get her next gold in Paris.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team already has two medals in athletics at the current Paralympics. Before that, Said Najafzade, who showed a result of 7.27 in the triple jump, was able to beat his nearest rival, Uzbek Doniyor Saliev, by 11 cm.

Taekwondo also brought two medals to our total account. Imameddin Khalilov (70 kg) won a brilliant victory, and Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg) won the bronze prize.

Swimmer Roman Salei also managed to climb to the podium. The three-time Paralympic champion won a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle swimming competition in Paris.

She will still have a chance to compete for medals in other swimming competitions.

Azerbaijan is currently in 22nd place overall (3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze).

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz