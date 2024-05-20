20 May 2024
GOAL of Azerbaijani World Champion

Paralympism
News
20 May 2024 11:58
"This race went very well for me. I am very happy."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Para athlete of the Azerbaijan national team, Said Najafzade.

The team member who won the gold medal in the long jump competition at the world championship held in Kobe, Japan, expressed his thoughts to the press service of the Azerbaijan Paralympic Committee: "I updated my personal record. It feels good to be a world champion before the Paralympics. My next goal is to perform well at the Paris Paralympics."

It should be noted that Said, who performed in the T-12 category, became the World Champion with a result of 7.30 m.

