Azerbaijan's national para-athletic team will participate in the world championship to be held in Kobe, Japan.

Idman.biz reports that 5 members of the national team will represent Azerbaijan in the competition to be held on May 17-25.

Head coach Oleg Panyutin will give chance to Orkhan Aslanov, Said Najafzade (both long jump), Samir Nabiyev, Rufat Rafiyev (both shot put) and Lamiya Valiyeva (running).



Idman.biz