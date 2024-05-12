Azerbaijani veteran para-karate fighters have conquered Europe

Azerbaijani veteran para-karate fighters have signed a historic first.

Idman.biz reports that Eldar Ahmadov, a veteran of the First Karabakh War, won the gold medal of the European Championship and performed the National Anthem in Croatia.

Another of Azerbaijani para-karate fighters - Vidadi Khalikov, a veteran of the Patriotic War, who performed in a wheelchair, rose to the second step of the podium. Thus, for the first time in the history of the European championships, Azerbaijani veterans have settled in the first two steps of the podium.

In addition, among the visually impaired, Emilya Mitlinova and Nihat Mammadzade took the second place.

