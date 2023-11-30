An international scientific conference on "Modern trends in the development of sports sciences" is being held in Baku – PHOTO

The II international scientific conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, organized by the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports, on "Modern trends in the development of sports sciences" has started its work.

Idman.biz reports that the main goal of the conference is to discuss modern theories and new trends in sports sciences, to exchange interdisciplinary ideas between representatives of various fields related to sports.

Rector of the Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy Fuad Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev, member of the Youth and Sports Committee of the parliament Ulvi Guliyev spoke at the opening of the event.

Emphasizing that the organization of the event in Azerbaijan is an important step, the speakers wished success to the work of the conference.

In addition to prominent experts in the field of physical education and sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, professors from the University College London (UCL), Imperial College London, University of Portsmouth, Keele University, University of Belgrade and other universities involved in the teaching process of ASAPES are participating in the conference.

Internationally known specialists such as Mike Paul Loosemore, Paulina Maria Kloskovska, Amanda Jane Pinkney, Colin Raymond Gibson, Denis Remedios, Andrew Len, John Paul Buckley, Roman Yahoda, Bruce Paton came to our country to share their knowledge and experience with the conference participants.

After the opening part, the conference continued with reports on current topics such as sports psychology, sports medicine, sports management and sports law.

It should be noted that the conference will continue on December 1 at ASAPES with practical presentations and discussions covering various fields of sports science.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz