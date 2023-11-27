Nazim Sadigov's goal - "15"

Nazim Sadigov, the Azerbaijani UFC Mixed Martial Arts athlete, has started preparations for the next season.

Idman.biz reports that he will try his best to take place in the first "15" in the light weight class.

Sadigov and his team made some changes in the requirements in order to prepare for new challenges in 2024.

The Azerbaijani athlete fought his last fight against the Russian Viacheslav Borschcov at Madison Square Garden in New York in the middle of this month. The three-round fight ended in a draw.

It should be noted that Sadigov has already participated in 11 matches in the professional ring. He won 9 of them, drew 1, and lost 1.

Idman.biz