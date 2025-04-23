Aygul Aghayeva: “Serious work is being done regarding the accommodation of athletes during the Games”

"Certain issues have been identified, and relevant work has begun to eliminate them."

This was stated by Aygul Aghayeva, Head of Security and Operations of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, at the first press conference dedicated to the competition, Idman.biz reports.

She noted that significant efforts are being made regarding the athletes' accommodation:

“As you know, an Organizing Committee has been established for the event, including relevant state bodies. Together with the members of the Committee, inspections have been carried out at accommodation sites in the regions. We do have some difficulties and deficiencies. Work has already started to resolve these issues. We are currently in the construction and renovation phase. Stadiums in Ganja and Khankendi are under construction. Deficiencies have also been identified in other regions, and work is ongoing to address these problems.”

The opening and closing ceremonies of the Games will take place at the Ganja City Stadium. In total, competitions in 23 sports will be held across 12 sports venues. Around 5,550 participants are expected to take part in the Games. In addition to CIS countries, other nations are also expected to be invited. Media accreditation will begin in May.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz