Hope for Tomorrow, Faith in Future – New Chapter Written at ISF U15 Gymnasiade

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade held in Serbia have marked a historic achievement for Azerbaijani athletes, with new records being set.

The national team, composed of students under 15, achieved its best-ever performance at a multi-sport event in Zlatibor city, Idman.biz reports.

While this age group participated with a smaller team compared to other nations, it is noteworthy that no representatives from Azerbaijan were present at the 2023 Gymnasiade in Brazil. Our best result until then was recorded at the U18 Gymnasiade Sports Games held in Bahrain last year. In Manama, our athletes won a total of 77 medals—23 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze—placing our team in 7th position.

Rise in medals and championships every day

Although the competition age group differs, Azerbaijan's performance in Zlatibor-2025 has significantly improved. There has been a notable increase in the number of countries participating as well. While 44 countries participated in the 2023 Gymnasiade in Rio de Janeiro, Serbia welcomed 56 countries this year. Azerbaijani athletes represented the country in 191 events across 19 sports, including archery, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, tennis, gymnastics, badminton, para-badminton, swimming, para-swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, karate, judo, wrestling, fencing, and athletics. The team returned with 85 medals.