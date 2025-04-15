Farid Gayibov meets athletes who excelled at Gymnasiade - PHOTO

On April 15, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with athletes who represented Azerbaijan successfully at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade held in Serbia.

The meeting took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy and was attended by both athletes and their coaches, Idman.biz reports.

At the start of the event, a video clip showcasing the athletes' performances at the Games was presented. Following the video, Farid Gayibov delivered a speech congratulating the young athletes and emphasizing that their medal-winning performances are a great source of pride for the country.

During the meeting, the athletes and coaches shared their impressions of the competition and expressed gratitude for the support and attention they received.

At the end of the event, the Minister wished the athletes success in their future careers and voiced confidence that they would continue to represent Azerbaijan with honor on the international stage.

Idman.biz