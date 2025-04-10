12 April 2025
Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov Inspects Ongoing Construction Projects for III CIS Games - PHOTO

Other
News
10 April 2025 10:23
Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov Inspects Ongoing Construction Projects for III CIS Games - PHOTO

As part of the preparations for the III CIS Games, Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, alongside the Head of the Yevlakh District Executive Authority Anar Taghiyev, visited the ongoing construction of the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex.

The Minister inspected the progress of the construction works, discussed the functionality of the complex, which will meet modern standards, with the responsible personnel, and provided relevant recommendations, Idman.biz reports.

Boxing competitions for the III CIS Games will be held at this complex.

The Minister also visited the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir, where major renovation works are underway. This center will host the academic rowing, canoeing, taekwondo, and karate competitions for the III CIS Games.

Additionally, Minister Farid Gayibov, together with the Head of the Gabala District Executive Authority, Sabuhi Abdullayev, inspected the ongoing major renovation works at the Gabala Olympic Sports Complex. Emphasizing the importance of completing the renovation works at a high level and on time, the Minister exchanged views with specialists on the progress of the renovations at both sports facilities.

The Minister also visited the current state and ongoing renovation works at the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex, offering further recommendations. As part of his visit, Farid Gayibov also toured the Sheki city stadium.

