Minister of Youth and Sports Meets with ICSD and EDSO Presidents – PHOTO

8 April 2025 15:53
Minister of Youth and Sports Meets with ICSD and EDSO Presidents – PHOTO

On April 8, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with Adam Kosa, President of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), and Iosif Stavrakakis, President of the European Deaf Sports Organization (EDSO).

The meeting focused on the development of the Deaflympics movement in Azerbaijan, enhancing international cooperation in this field, sharing mutual experiences, and exploring opportunities for joint projects, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting was also attended by Anar Bayramov, President of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee, along with other officials.

