Farid Gayibov meets athletes who successfully represented Azerbaijan - PHOTO

On April 4, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with athletes and coaches who successfully represented the country at continental and world championships, as well as prestigious international competitions throughout March.

The event took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy and began with the national anthem, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, Minister Gayibov congratulated the athletes for their achievements on the international stage and wished them further success. The gathering also featured video highlights showcasing the month’s sporting victories.

Athletes from various disciplines—including athletics, shooting, acrobatic and aerobic gymnastics, rhythmic and men's artistic gymnastics, boxing, judo, freestyle wrestling, women’s wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, taekwondo, swimming, capoeira, MMA, Kazakh wrestling, and wushu—shared insights about their competitions and victories.

Idman.biz