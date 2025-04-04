Farid Gayibov: "In March, our focus was fully on preparations for the upcoming competition season"

"In March, our focus was fully on preparations for the upcoming competition season."

This statement was made by European Gymnastics (EG) President Farid Gayibov in the latest edition of the President’s Notes published on the official EG website, Idman.biz reports.

Gaibov highlighted key events from the past month, emphasizing their significance in the lead-up to the new season. "Several of our eight Technical Committees met in person to discuss their action plan and activities. Those meetings are essential to the good running of the workshops, training camps and competitions, plus they allow for the exchange of ideas for new and / or improved formats and the promotion of the different disciplines. On top of that, the Technical Committees and staff travelled to the host cities of the upcoming European Championships in Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics. Busy with the technical running of the competition and focusing on the finishing touches, we aim to make these events, in cooperation with the fabulous Local Organising Committees in Leipzig (GER) and Tallinn (EST), of the highest level. Ticket sales is going well, our mascot Luigi is warming up, and our gymnasts started to test their new routines in international competitions. All these preparations will accumulate in 2 weeks of pure magic. First in Leipzig, where we’ll be at the heart of the extraordinary German Gymnastics Festival ‘Turnfest’.

Being surrounded by tens of thousands of gymnastics enthusiast will surely elevate the vibe at both events. We hope that the performances of the stars will inspire yet another generation. Immediately after, it’s Tallinn’s turn to shine. For the first time, the Estonian capital will organise a European Gymnastics event. I’m pleased to see so many capable people, working tirelessly to produce innovative, incredible events.

Next week, we’ll be witnessing the rising stars of the Acrobatic world giving the best of themselves on the carpet in Luxembourg. The week after, Europe’s best junior and senior acrobats will battle for continental glory. Two weeks of ACRO love! Come and join us in the Coque Arena. Or if you can’t travel to Luxembourg, follow all the adventures on our renewed and improved livestream platform, powered by Staylive. Check it out on gymtv.online! It’s a pay-per-view model per competition.

This year, we’ll add commentary for the finals of the ACRO Europeans, provided by internationally renowned experts Olly Hogben and Blythe Lawrence. Launched last year, the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics returns this year. Not once but twice! The first weekend of May, my hometown Baku is the place to be. Two weeks later, the spotlight will be on the Bulgarian coastal town Burgas. As you can see, there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming months! In the meantime, brush up on your gymnastics literature by going to our website and read a series of interviews done by our media team. European icons like Catalina Ponor, Fabian Hambuchen, Beth Tweddle and Eleftherios Petrounias took a moment out of their busy lives to talk about their career, the emotions and the importance of gymnastics in their life. Or let Zoja Szekely take you on her rollercoaster journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics. So many incredible stories already written, many more to come!"

Idman.biz